Scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest

KEY LARGO, Florida (WPVI) -- As if carving a pumpkin on land wasn't challenging enough!A group of creative scuba divers competed in an annual underwater pumpkin carving contest in the waters off Key Largo, Florida, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.Working in teams of two, nearly two dozen artists carved jack-o-lantern faces and sea creatures into the pumpkins using dive knives and carving tools.The biggest challenge the divers faced while 30 feet underwater was trying to keep the hollow pumpkins from floating away.Two divers from Detroit took first place and won a diving trip at a Key Largo resort.Their winning pumpkin featured two eels around a heart.