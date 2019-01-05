Senator Tom Carper's minivan nears 500,000 miles and still runs smoothly

Senator Tom Carper has been a political mainstay in Delaware, and so has his minivan.Carper's Lincoln Town & Country has 496,000 miles on it.Carper made the purchase back in 2001 after leaving the governor's mansion.The minivan affectionately known as the "Silver Bullet" has been across the country several times, and is famous in the first state.People even wave as it goes by.Aside from a rebuilt engine installed recently, Senator Carper says the van is running on its original transmission and has never let him down once.------