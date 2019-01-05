SOCIETY

Senator Tom Carper's minivan nears 500,000 miles and still runs smoothly

EMBED </>More Videos

Senator Tom Carper's minivan nears 500,000 miles and still runs smoothly. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

Senator Tom Carper has been a political mainstay in Delaware, and so has his minivan.

Carper's Lincoln Town & Country has 496,000 miles on it.

Carper made the purchase back in 2001 after leaving the governor's mansion.

The minivan affectionately known as the "Silver Bullet" has been across the country several times, and is famous in the first state.

People even wave as it goes by.

Aside from a rebuilt engine installed recently, Senator Carper says the van is running on its original transmission and has never let him down once.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newssenatecar
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
N.J. wedding venue closes, leaving couples scrambling
Monks post videos on social media to protest fine for driving in robes
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Would-be kidnapper hospitalized after chasing woman into Charlotte karate studio
More Society
Top Stories
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Suspects sought for Spring Garden home invasion
Police investigate after gasoline poured all over inside of New Castle townhouse
Man shot and killed inside Atlantic City motel
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway identified
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate ordered to jail without bail
Show More
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago
Ducis meets Eagles fans at Birds bar in Chicago
"Tatt Man" has head to toe tribute to the Eagles
NJ man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend with hammer
More News