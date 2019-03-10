Society

SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day

EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA transit officer strike moves into its fifth day. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on March 10, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the fifth day in a row for the transit officer strike.

SEPTA riders say for their sake they hope the sides can come together.

"I see people kind of scared to walk around. Because they're afraid of their own protection and environment, and they need to feel safe," says Dawna Coates of West Philadelphia.

Since the strike, a steady flow of officers can be seen holding signs outside of SEPTA headquarters.

But a deal could be close.

SEPTA officials say they're sitting down with the transit officers union around 3 p.m. Sunday.

They're hoping to get to the bottom of an issue with officers and their body cameras.

Right now, the two sides can't come to an agreement on guidelines with how officers are able to review their body camera footage.

Besides that, officials say monetary issues have been worked out.

And union officials are hoping for good news today.

"The union is confident we can get a deal closed very soon," says Troy Parham, the VP of the Transit Officers Union.

In the meantime, 49 SEPTA supervisors have been filling 12 hour shifts to patrol the transit system that's usually protected by 178 officers.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysepta
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
Pedestrian struck and killed by several cars on I-495 in Edgemoor
Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed kills all 157 on board
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
Show More
2 injured in head-on crash in Ridley Township
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat
New Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday
Firefighters battle house fire in Blackwood, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News