SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the fifth day in a row for the transit officer strike.SEPTA riders say for their sake they hope the sides can come together."I see people kind of scared to walk around. Because they're afraid of their own protection and environment, and they need to feel safe," says Dawna Coates of West Philadelphia.Since the strike, a steady flow of officers can be seen holding signs outside of SEPTA headquarters.But a deal could be close.SEPTA officials say they're sitting down with the transit officers union around 3 p.m. Sunday.They're hoping to get to the bottom of an issue with officers and their body cameras.Right now, the two sides can't come to an agreement on guidelines with how officers are able to review their body camera footage.Besides that, officials say monetary issues have been worked out.And union officials are hoping for good news today."The union is confident we can get a deal closed very soon," says Troy Parham, the VP of the Transit Officers Union.In the meantime, 49 SEPTA supervisors have been filling 12 hour shifts to patrol the transit system that's usually protected by 178 officers.-----