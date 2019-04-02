Local serviceman killed in live-fire training in Alaska; second in family to die in military training exercise

An Army paratrooper from Burlington County, N.J., died Saturday during live-fire training at a military base in Alaska. He is the second in his family to die in a military training exercise.Twenty-year-old Nick DiMona III, 20, of Medford Lakes, died during a live-fire training exercise near Fort Greely in Alaska on Saturday. DiMona was based in Anchorage. He joined the Army in 2017.DiMona was assigned to the Army's 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division. He joined the Army in 2017 and had been stationed in Alaska since April 2018.Nicholas' father, Chief Warrant Officer Nicholas P. DiMona II also died in a training session. He died in a crash of his Apache Longbow helicopter during a nighttime training session at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, in June 2004.Army spokesperson John Pennell told The Associated Press the live-fire exercise was a part of ongoing readiness training. He didn't know of any past similar deaths in Alaska during exercises.There is an open investigation in DiMona's death, Pennell says the investigation includes looking at anyone responsible for firing the fatal round.According to DiMona's Facebook page, he graduated from Shawnee High School and he was a lifeguard at The YMCA of the Pines.A person who answered the phone at The YMCA of the Pines Tuesday said they are all devastated.