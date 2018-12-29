U.S. & WORLD

Settlement reached in Texas student's Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit

Settlement reached in Texas student's Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 29, 2018.

A Texas school district has settled a lawsuit involving a high school student who refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

The 17-year-old student was expelled in October 2017 for sitting for the pledge.

She claims she was singled out because she is black.

A confidential settlement was reached Friday.

Texas law states students must recite the pledge unless a parent or guardian gives them permission to opt out.

