Settlement reached in Texas student's Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit

A Texas school district has settled a lawsuit involving a high school student who refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.
The 17-year-old student was expelled in October 2017 for sitting for the pledge.
She claims she was singled out because she is black.
A confidential settlement was reached Friday.
Texas law states students must recite the pledge unless a parent or guardian gives them permission to opt out.
