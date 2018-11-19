Share Your "Friendsgiving" With Us!

The only sweater you’ll need this #Friendsgiving. From yours truly and @TipsyElves. Get your limited edition sweater now. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 15, 2018

"Friendsgiving" is becoming more and more popular ever year, if the internet is any indication. The celebration is just as you would imagine it to be: Thanksgiving with friends, usually sometime during the weekend before Thanksgiving, usually organized by people who are away from home and relatives - though some people have a Friendsgiving in addition to their regular Thanksgiving with family.Searches for the new term started forming a sizable blip on Google Trends beginning in November of 2013. This year, people are searching for "friendsgiving ideas," "friendsgiving food" and "friendsgiving invites."Advertisers are even trying to get in on the action. Check out this Tweet from Taco Bell last week: