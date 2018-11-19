Share Your "Friendsgiving" With Us!

Searches for the new term started forming a sizable blip on Google Trends beginning in November of 2013. This year, people are searching for "friendsgiving ideas," "friendsgiving food" and "friendsgiving invites."
Advertisers are even trying to get in on the action. Check out this Tweet from Taco Bell last week:
The only sweater you’ll need this #Friendsgiving. From yours truly and @TipsyElves. Get your limited edition sweater now.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 15, 2018
Action News Mornings wants in on your Friendsgiving! Post photos from your Friendsgiving dinner, of the friends at your table and even of your menu using the hashtag #6abcAction on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. We will share some of your photos Monday morning on Action News.
Happy Friendsgiving!