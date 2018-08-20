The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Texas has added a new cruiser to its fleet with the help of an unlikely source, KTRK-TV reports.
The sheriff's office tweeted that the car was funded by seized drug money.
It shared a picture on Twitter of a decal on the side that says, "This car was purchased by drug dealers."
The department says the car will mostly be used around schools and recruiting events.
