Shoppers flock to stores ahead of Thanksgiving

Seeing a packed parking lot outside Wegmans in Mt. Laurel, NJ Tuesday was about as surprising as seeing turkeys in shopping carts.

Droves of shoppers hit the stores to pick up holiday essentials with about 48 hours until their big Thanksgiving feasts.

Stacie Austin of Morrestown is preparing to host family at her place Thursday. She's responsible for the stuffing, yams, pumpkin pie and a smoked chicken. No turkey for this family.

Shoppers picked through a mountain of fresh turkeys for just the right size. It was a similar scene in the bakery where pies are piled high and we're told apple crostata is the hottest new dessert trend.

Store manager Todd Allen said Tuesday is just the ramp up. "People come thing they'll get everything today but they'll be back tomorrow," said Allen.

Shopper Debbie Cantera came to pick up a turkey and left with holiday spirit too. "I think it's crowded but I think it's so nice because everybody's trying to give thanks for all the blessings. Everybody is saying 'happy thanksgiving."

Wegmans in Mt. Laurel is open from 6am to midnight Wednesday.
