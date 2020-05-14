Coronavirus

Jersey shore officials weigh options, some look for guidance ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By
LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials at the Jersey shore are making plans for Memorial Day weekend, and some are waiting for more guidance from Gov. Phil Murphy before they make a call about opening beaches.

Wednesday's sun drew walkers and runners to the boardwalk in Ocean City, which is open for active recreation, along with the beach.

"It's a little more crowded than I would feel comfortable with right now but it is a gorgeous day down here, so I understand," said Pam Tyson of Egg Harbor Township.

People lined up for a slice at Manco and Manco Pizza, where they are hoping for the best possible Memorial Day, given the circumstances.

"I think Memorial Day of course it's depending on weather. If the weather's beautiful this town's going to be busy," said owner Chuck Bangle.

In a call Tuesday with some shore town mayors, Governor Murphy said that reopening plans are moving forward, later tweeting, "The Jersey Shore is part of our DNA and we all want to see it humming through the summer, but we must move strategically and safely."

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says the beaches there are open for sunbathing as long as people stay six feet apart. He's hoping the people who choose to visit will wear masks and be safe.

"We'll have people on the boardwalk trying to keep people from gathering in crowds and the police will be up there as well," said Byron.

In Longport, officials are still deciding, but the mayor says he's leaning towards allowing chairs and blankets on the beach - but no swimming for Memorial Day weekend.

"We'll probably come up with a rule to come in waist-deep water because we don't have a policy in place that will protect our lifeguards," said Longport Mayor Nick Russo.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals

'I would not let your child out in public': Mom warns after 9-year-old gets illness likely linked to COVID-19

Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work

Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual

Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up students' lost time

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseylongport boroughbeachesjersey shoresocietycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mistake gives woman only $15 in stimulus money
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
Philly's Class of 2020 to get virtual graduation
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some NJ beaches announce full access; could more follow?
Philly's Class of 2020 to get virtual graduation
Droplets can last in air for more than 8 minutes: Study
CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philly area
Suspected DUI crash leaves 1 dead, pregnant woman hurt
Trump to visit Lehigh Valley with focus on COVID-19 testing stockpile
US immunologist warns of 'darkest winter' if coronavirus rebounds
Show More
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
AccuWeather: Warmer This Afternoon, Very Warm On Friday
Warning on fake stimulus checks, phishing scams
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
More TOP STORIES News