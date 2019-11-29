acts of kindness

Sia foots the bill for shoppers' groceries at Palm Springs Walmart

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Australian singer Sia showed up out of the blue to pay for shoppers' groceries at a Southern California Walmart on Wednesday.

The act of kindness went down in Palm Springs on the day before Thanksgiving. Video shot by a shopper in the store showed the "Cheap Thrills" singer, who is known for covering her face with wigs during public appearances and performances, telling shoppers that her name was Cici and that she was paying it forward after winning the lottery.

"Ta-da! Who's next?" Sia said in the video after finishing up one customer's transaction. She then pulled her credit card from the register and walked over to pay for another family's purchases.

Adriana Buckles said she was among those who benefitted from the singer's generosity. Buckles tweeted: "So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"



Sia was also spotted footing the bill for shoppers' hauls at a nearby TJ Maxx store, local television station KESQ reported.
