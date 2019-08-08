Society

Simone Biles breaks down over sexual abuse and blasts USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles broke into tears while talking about how USA Gymnastics failed her and other athletes by failing to prevent sexual abuse.

In January, Biles announced she was one of the many athletes sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles was in Kansas City for the United States gymnastics championships, where she openly criticized them.

"It's hard coming here for an organization and having had them failed us so many times and we had won gold, we've done everything that they asked us for," said Biles. "Even when we didn't want to and they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job. You literally have one job, and you couldn't protect us."

USA Gymnastics responded to Biles' comments saying they supported her and have learned from past mistakes.

Last year, Nassar was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 girls and women.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourilarry nassargymnasticsu.s. & worldsex abusesimone bilessex crimes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane crashes near homes, 3 people killed
Man, 78, shot and killed in Parkside robbery
DA: Constables illegally worked security for pipeline
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage
Show More
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
Inmate escapes TN prison on tractor, female guard found dead, TBI says
Del. student paints amazing mural on massive natural gas tank
Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
More TOP STORIES News