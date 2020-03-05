Society

#SisterlyLove Project celebrating 20 local women with street art portraits across the city

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) -- Philadelphia women, past and present, are being honored thanks to the Visit Philadelphia's Sisterly Love Project.

Portraits memorializing 20 inspiring and innovative Philadelphia women are being painted on buildings across the city throughout March as part of Women's History Month.

Artist Symone Salib painted a likeness of musician Santigold on the Fillmore in Northern Liberties Thursday morning.

Marian Anderson, Patti LaBelle, Barbara Gittings, Jane Golden and Tina Fey are among the other inspiring local women being honored.

Details on the location of more works from the #SisterlyLove Project Street Art exhibition can be seen HERE.

In January, Philadelphia, otherwise known as the City of Brotherly Love, changed its nickname to the City of Sisterly Love in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
