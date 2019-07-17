Six Flags debuts new attraction to beat the heat in New Jersey

JACKSON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- There's a new way to beat the heat in Jackson Township, New Jersey.Six Flags had a grand opening for a 100 thousand gallon pool at its Great Adventure waterpark."It's really important to have something like this on a beat-the-heat day, where it's going to be 100 plus degrees outside," said Megan Weris at Six Flags.Guests wasted no time jumping in to take advantage of the beach-style attraction, with a zero-entryway."When you have those waves coming, sometimes it's not great for our weaker swimmers and young children, so this is a great option for all of those guests," said Weris."You have to stay in there though. You get out? You're back sweating again," said Candace Bush from Germantown.She said she's off work today, and loving every minute in the water."Oh, it's outrageous. It's so hot, I didn't know what to do," added Bush.The pool is surrounded by an open lounge deck, but there weren't many people laying out in the heat.As for people who couldn't take advantage of the mid-week swim? Bush had some advice."Quit work!" she said.