JACKSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure was forced to close early due to a power outage.
It happened in Jackson, New Jersey as severe weather hit the region.
"The theme park has closed for the remainder of today, August 19, due to a parkwide power failure. Our power company is working on the issue. We hope to have everything back to normal tomorrow!" officials posted on Facebook.
No injuries have been reported.
Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More