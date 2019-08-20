Society

Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage

JACKSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure was forced to close early due to a power outage.

It happened in Jackson, New Jersey as severe weather hit the region.

"The theme park has closed for the remainder of today, August 19, due to a parkwide power failure. Our power company is working on the issue. We hope to have everything back to normal tomorrow!" officials posted on Facebook.

No injuries have been reported.
