Society

Small town in the Philippines banning gossip

BINALONAN, Philippines (WPVI) -- A small town is taking a big stand by banning gossip.

It's happening in the town of Binalonan in the Philippines, about three hours from the capital of Manila.

Gone are the days of what some Filipinos like to call "chismis" or idle chat.

The town's Mayor says the chin-wagging always gets worse in the summer, when residents gather under palm trees, fueling rumors of cheating and financial ruin.

The first offense would start with a fine of 500 pesos, which is equal to $10, along with an embarrassing afternoon of picking up trash.

The Mayor says it's about improving quality of life, he's even banned karaoke sessions after 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News