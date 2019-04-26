Small town in the Philippines banning gossip

BINALONAN, Philippines (WPVI) -- A small town is taking a big stand by banning gossip.It's happening in the town of Binalonan in the Philippines, about three hours from the capital of Manila.Gone are the days of what some Filipinos like to call "chismis" or idle chat.The town's Mayor says the chin-wagging always gets worse in the summer, when residents gather under palm trees, fueling rumors of cheating and financial ruin.The first offense would start with a fine of 500 pesos, which is equal to $10, along with an embarrassing afternoon of picking up trash.The Mayor says it's about improving quality of life, he's even banned karaoke sessions after 10 p.m.