SMOKING

Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks takes effect

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. smoking ban begins January 16. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 2, 2019.

By MIKE CATALINI
TRENTON, N.J. --
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill banning smoking at the state's public beaches and parks in July, though local communities can opt out and designate small smoking sections.

The law takes effect on Wednesday.

The law doesn't specify who will be responsible for enforcing it. Murphy said it shouldn't be lifeguards, but he left it up to towns to decide. Senate President Steve Sweeney, who sponsored the bill, said lifeguards or local police could be called on to enforce the ban.

The ban also bars vaping but allows towns to set up smoking areas on 15 percent of any given beach or park. Smokers will also be allowed to light up in parking lots.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newssmokingbanbeachesjersey shoreGovernor Phil MurphyTrenton
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SMOKING
Smoking banned at city-funded residential addiction treatment programs
Ban on smoking at N.J. public beaches, parks in 2019
New regulations and the Great American Smokeout
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
More smoking
SOCIETY
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
'World record egg' cracks the internet
US approved thousands of child bride requests
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Follwed By Arctic Air
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
N.J. teen Rachel Zegler is Maria in Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
FBI hunt for sculpture stolen from Cherry Hill apartment
Show More
School board votes to postpone policy to arm teachers
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
American among those killed in Kenya hotel attack
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
More News