Society

Snapchat rolls out new feature designed to help improve mental health

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature designed to help improve users' mental health.

It's called Here For You, and it will share self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.

The feature will also allow users to connect with experts on their specific topics through the app.

Snapchat is a very popular social media app with teens, which is the age group that reports the most online bullying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymental healthsnapchatsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody, officer placed on leave
The surprising history of Philly's LOVE sculpture
Investigators identify man found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement
6 cases of cancer found in same high school class
Contractors join class-action lawsuit accusing HomeAdvisor of fraud
Man shot execution style in North Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
William Penn student diagnosed with mumps
Another bank robbed in Center City Philadelphia
Cherry Hill teen loses 60 pounds to enlist in Army
AccuWeather: Brisk and Cold Today, Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
More TOP STORIES News