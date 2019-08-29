Society

Disney princess Snow White soothes boy with autism who was overwhelmed at Disney World

By Cheryl L. Diano
ORLANDO -- Walt Disney World is known as "The Most Magical Place on Earth," but for some, it can be quite overwhelming.

On Aug. 25, Brody Bergner and his family were visiting Walt Disney World, and they went to meet Snow White by the fountain at the Germany Pavilion.

"My son was having an autism meltdown," Lauren Bergner, Brody's mom, wrote in a Facebook post. "He was crying and was overwhelmed and just having a hard time."

Snow White knew exactly what to do to soothe Brody, who is non-verbal.

His mom said the princess kissed, hugged and cuddled him as he laid his head on her lap, but she didn't stop there. She took him by the hand and they went for a walk away from the crowd. She held his hand, danced with him and took him over to a bench where they could spend more time together.

"She was a pure angel," Lauren wrote. "She was magical and my family is forever thankful and touched!"

