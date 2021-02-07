Snowstorm didn't stop Montgomery County, Pa. residents from getting vaccine

"Do you guys actually want to come out in the snow?" everyone said even if you call me at 3 o'clock in the morning, I'll be there in my pajamas."

Skippack Pharmacy in Montgomery County gave out 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people in 1a during the snowstorm. @6abc pic.twitter.com/gOmeIbkczo — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) February 7, 2021

When the Action News van arrived at a vaccine distribution site, a superhero was there to help with parking.

Thanks to BP Miller of @ChorusPhotog for this candid shot. pic.twitter.com/yL24ijOtP5 — Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) February 7, 2021

SKIPPACK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As heavy snow fell outside of Skippack Fire Company in Montgomery County, Donna Mastrangelo waited for over an hour in the frigid cold."I've just been wanting it because I'm tired of the isolation and everything else," said Mastrangelo, who celebrated her 73rd birthday getting the COVID-19 vaccine. For her, it was well worth the wait, and the elements."I'm wearing a mask every day and we're restricted, so it's something that we really have to get done," said her husband, Joe.The firehouse partnered with the Skippack Pharmacy to give out a thousand doses to people who qualify in Phase 1a in Montgomery County."The community told me when I did a survey and asked them, 'Do you guys actually want to come out in the snow?' Everyone said, 'Even if you call me at 3 o'clock in the morning, I'll be there in my pajamas,'" said Mayank Amin, who owns the pharmacy.That's essentially what happened. This clinic came together in less than 36 hours. The pharmacy found out it got the vaccines Friday. By Saturday night, it sent emails to anyone who had expressed interest on its site."By 5 o'clock this morning all those spots were filled," said Amin.Dressed like a Superman, Amin said he's proud his independent pharmacy was trusted with these doses."Although I'm dressed like a superhero today, my superheroes are the emergency responders, all these health care professionals that have put their lives at risk every day in the past year to help save their communities," he said.