Society

So bittersweet: Woman's dying wish to marry boyfriend granted

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A hospital setting and a patient gown aren't usually ideal when it comes to weddings.

But for Alysia and her boyfriend Daniel, it was exactly what they needed to fulfill their wish.

This past week, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, posted on its Facebook page Alysia's story. About a month ago, the 33-year-old mother of three children found out she had leukemia.

Given the devastating news, Alysia's condition got to the point that she required admission into the hospital ever since.

This past week, the hospital said Alysia expressed that she wanted to get married to her boyfriend Daniel, whom she has been with for the better part of the last year.

Her wish resonated with people on social media. Dozens of people offered to help give her the wedding she wanted, complete with rings, dresses, a tuxedo and makeup.

The hospital said, however, her condition prevented her from going outside the facility, especially with the local marriage license bureau requiring both bride and groom to appear.

Instead, Southern Hills, which was able to iron out the wedding license situation, held the couple's ceremony last Wednesday inside Alysia's room, with a priest, a few nurses, and the couple side-by-side while sitting on the edge of her bed.

You can view Alysia and Daniel exchange vows in the video above.



While seeing Alysia fulfill her wish to marry has been heartwarming to those following her story, there remained the reality of her prognosis. The hospital said it had to move the wedding a day earlier because of her condition, and according to the couple's GoFundMe page set up by the groom, his bride, now Alysia Anzalone, was airlifted an hour after the ceremony to a cancer center in Utah, awaiting a bone marrow donation.

The fundraising page states Daniel was laid off in the wake of the pandemic and that he wants to take care of Alysia's kids, whom he unofficially adopted.

"She made me a better person," Daniel wrote. "I am heartbroken and at a loss for words. I pray to God every day she beats this."

Donations to Alysia and Daniel can be made on their GoFundMe page.

MORE RELATED STORIES

Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers
EMBED More News Videos

Due to the novel coronavirus, a wedding in Little Rock, Arkansas had to be postponed. So instead of letting the flowers she ordered go to waste, the bride used them to spread joy.



'They say it's magic. I say it's faith': Mom helps baby ring bell after beating brain cancer

EMBED More News Videos

A touching video out of California shows a mother ringing the cancer-free bell with her infant daughter.



Man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer
EMBED More News Videos

A Charlotte Navy veteran is battling brain cancer and her husband is showing his love by comforting her with serenades.



Football player enters stands to give flowers to cancer-stricken grandmother
EMBED More News Videos

Frank Calderon honored the grandmother who raised him and her breast cancer battle in a viral video.



Preschoolers raise $10,000 to help classmate battling brain cancer
EMBED More News Videos

A group of Northern California kids aren't even in kindergarten yet and they're already learning to give back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadahealthviral videohospitalleukemiaweddingshospitalsu.s. & worldlas vegasweddingcancer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
Missing Del. boy found in Calif., search for mother continues
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
Simmons to undergo surgery, timetable for return unknown: Source
Tree topples onto Schuylkill Expressway, vehicles crash
7-year-old boy caught in crossfire to be laid to rest
Show More
6-year-old girl shot released from hospital, $10K reward offered
Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands
AccuWeather: Warmer, Humid Sunday
Police search for woman missing since June
Please Touch Museum lays off 75%, closed until 2021
More TOP STORIES News