Soldier returns from 5-month deployment in Afghanistan to warm welcome from students

Soldier returns from deployment to warm welcome: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., March 8, 2019

LAYTON, Utah (WPVI) -- After a five-month deployment in Afghanistan, a teacher and coach returned to surprise some of his students in class.

Students leapt out of their seats to embrace Army National Guard Captain, Andrew Olson.

The Layton, Utah soldier teaches social studies and coaches basketball and football at the school.

