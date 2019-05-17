Society

Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at New Jersey preschool

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- It was a very special day for a preschooler in New Jersey who was surprised by her Army dad after he had been away on deployment for seven months.

The big reveal happened Thursday morning at The Learning Experience on Bey Lea Road in Toms River.

Staff Sgt. Michael Amato returned from his deployment in Africa to surprise his daughter Kora.

Amato sad he is proud to serve, but now he is so happy to see his family again.

"It's hard. It's not my first deployment, but it's my first with Kora," he said. "Kristen was able to get through it last time, but this time it was definitely different with Kora."

It was a short school day for Kora who has plenty of catching up to do with her dad.

Welcome home, Staff Sgt. Amato, and thank you for your service.
