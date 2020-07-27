'Solidarity ride' honors 3 cyclists killed this year in Philadelphia

Sam Ozer 6/21

Nadir Nafis Holloman Jr. 7/7

Will Lindsay 7/12



These 3 young men were killed by drivers while bicycling in Philadelphia.



Please join together in an act of solidarity as we ride in their honor on 7/26, 1PM at the Dell Music Center. https://t.co/m1edEPEqyl pic.twitter.com/YxJaS4TmBR