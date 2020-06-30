Some Philadelphia stores stop selling fireworks per lawmaker's request

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6261199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Area firework sales are booming, retailers say

A Philadelphia councilmember is making it her mission to quell the frequent firework displays in the city.Fireworks have become what many are calling the unwelcome soundtrack to the summer."I really don't like it. My wife hates it," said George Eshun."A lot of times I have a sleepless night," added another resident.The ongoing booms have become an almost common occurrence in cities across the country."And all through the month, it's crazy," said resident Leo Martin.Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass is trying to do her part to help."No one wants to feel like they are living in a war zone," said Bass.Recently, Bass has been using social media to ask stores in the city to pull fireworks from their shelves.Many of them are saying, "No problem.""Acme, Fresh Grocer, Target, ShopRite. All of whom immediately stepped up and said just upon request that they would stop selling fireworks and fireworks products," she said.Since 2017, state law has allowed stores to sell what's known as "consumer-grade fireworks" and last year Mayor Jim Kenney gave the go-ahead for use in the city.However, there are still many rules and regulations, including permits that Bass says she knows people aren't applying for."I know that there are some fireworks that have been launched illegally," said Bass.She's not the only one fighting this battle.Mount Airy resident, Jean Gajary, has recently started a Fireworks Task Force in the hopes of making that happen."My goal from the start was always that fireworks in the city should be illegal to sell and use."She said word of exhausted essential workers, and veterans with episodes of PTSD has become the tipping point."This is not a minor nuisance issue for many, many people," Gajary said.Some are trying to understand the recent fascination with fireworks."Kids are bored," said one resident outside the Bala Cynwyd Acme.It seems many Philadelphians agree it should be left to the professionals.Of course, COVID-19 is making that difficult this year.There are also renewed efforts at the state level to make the sale of fireworks illegal.