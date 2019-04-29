Society

Some Philadelphia Uber drivers to participate in upcoming protest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Uber drivers in Philadelphia will participate in a protest against the company on May 8.

The protest will coincide with protests in six major cities in the United States.

A BBC report cited in a previous version of this article said Philly Uber drivers will join drivers in other cities for a 12-hour strike. However, a representative for local Uber drivers tells Action News that is not the case.

Ali Razak, the president of the Philadelphia Limousine Association and a member of the Philadelphia Drivers' Union, said participating drivers will rally at the Uber Greenlight Hub on Bartram Avenue at noon on May 8.

Participating drivers will not be accepting fares during that time, Razak said, but there will be Uber drivers accepting fares in the city during that time.

Razak said drivers are protesting poor working conditions, low pay and public safety.

The protest coincides with Uber's first day of trading on Wall Street.

When asked for comment about the planned protest, an Uber company representative highlighted the driver appreciation reward being distributed ahead of the IPO, and programs to help drivers save money on gas, additional ways to earn money and educational opportunities.
