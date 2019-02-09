SOCIETY

Something new or used for the bride-to-be in Pennsauken

Something new or used for the bride-to-be in Pennsauken. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 9, 2019.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
On Saturday, brides-to-be could get something new or something used for a discount.

The Goodwill Store in Pennsauken, New Jersey hosted its annual Valentine's bridal sale.

Ladies began lining up right around 6 a.m. - three hours before the store even opened.

Shoppers could snag brand new bridal gowns starting at just $99.

There were also gently-used gowns for as low as $49.

"This sale is a win-win, for brides who get their dream gown on a budget, and for Goodwill, it's very much a fundraiser because all of our revenues go towards helping people with disabilities and disadvantages get jobs," said Julie Lundberg of Goodwill.

Also on sale were designer shoes, bridesmaid dresses, veils, jewelry, and accessories.

If you missed out on today's sale, it continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

