Son of fallen officer takes part in Run 2 Respond Relay

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The son of a fallen police officer took part in a relay that made its way through the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia.

The Run 2 Respond Relay is a 900 mile, 9 day, 9 state relay to raise awareness for first responders. The Relay is the primary fundraiser for the Firefighter Five Foundation.

One of the runners was Dan Gleason, the son of Officer Daniel Gleason who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1986.



Dan Gleason started the relay at Hartsville Fire Company in Warminster, Pennsylvania. He ran in just over nine of the stages, ending a few miles after leaving The First West Chester Fire Company 70 in West Chester.


The Relay began in Maine and ended when the runners reached the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Maryland.

For more information and to donate to the Firefighter Five Foundation, visit: https://www.run2respond.com/sponsor/index.asp?runner=4902
