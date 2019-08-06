Society

South Jersey families host bake sale for kids battling serious illness

TURNERSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two kindhearted families in South Jersey hosted a special bake sale today to raise money for children battling serious illnesses.

The DiMartino and LaGuardia families sold sweet treats in Turnersville benefiting Baking Memories 4 Kids.

The foundation's mission is to give children who are battling life-threatening illnesses a break from their medical obstacles by sending them and their families on an all-expense-paid vacation to Walt Disney World.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington township (gloucester county)gloucester countynew jerseyn.j. newscharitygood newsfeel goodnonprofitcharities
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Missing teen now wanted for attempted criminal homicide
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope in Texas
Ben Simmons speaks out against Australian casino; resort responds
More than 40 shots fired in North Philadelphia, man critical
WATCH: 'The Sixth Sense' premieres in Philly 20 years ago
Show More
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Grandma stopped Texas teen from carrying out mass shooting
Spotted Lanternfly spotted at Ridley Creek State Park
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms
More TOP STORIES News