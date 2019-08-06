South Jersey families host bake sale for kids battling serious illness

TURNERSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two kindhearted families in South Jersey hosted a special bake sale today to raise money for children battling serious illnesses.
The DiMartino and LaGuardia families sold sweet treats in Turnersville benefiting Baking Memories 4 Kids.
The foundation's mission is to give children who are battling life-threatening illnesses a break from their medical obstacles by sending them and their families on an all-expense-paid vacation to Walt Disney World.
