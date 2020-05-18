Middle Township High School hosts 'porch prom'

Middle Township High School in Cape May County, New Jersey hosted a 'porch prom' on Friday night.
Students virtually danced the night away with their friends.
The school mascot, who made Prom Queen, paid a visit to each student's home for a quick dance.
Share your coronavirus story with Action News. CLICK HERE to learn more.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Murphy says
Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions on more Pennsylvania counties Friday
President Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during visit to Lehigh Valley
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Conshohocken gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business
CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philadelphia area on Friday
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus