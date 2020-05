Middle Township High School hosts 'porch prom'

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students in South Jersey were still able to enjoy their prom night with a special guest.Middle Township High School in Cape May County, New Jersey hosted a 'porch prom' on Friday night.Students virtually danced the night away with their friends.The school mascot, who made Prom Queen, paid a visit to each student's home for a quick dance.Share your coronavirus story with Action News. CLICK HERE to learn more.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus