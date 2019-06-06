South Philly girl battling cancer makes and sells slime to benefit other children

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- This is a story of slime and the brave girl who makes it, with a mission of helping others.
Clara De Groot of South Philadelphia tells Action News that slime wasn't always a family favorite, "Slime was banned from my house because I would, like, make it in my closet," she said.
But after Clara was diagnosed with Leukemia in February, slime slid to the forefront.
It helped Clara relax, "It's kind of like a stress ball," she explained.
Clara is in her third round of chemotherapy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
She lives at the hospital for more than a month at a time, which can be difficult for anyone, let alone a child.
"I told my dad once that it's kind of like a hard job, except you can't go home for a really long time. You just gotta keep working so that's just kind of how I think of it," she said.
Slime started as a distraction but turned into a passion.
Clara started a business called 'Slimes of Courage', complete with a website, Facebook page, and Instagram feed.
She says any profits from slime sales will go back to help other families at CHOP.
Dr. Anne Reilly commended Clara's efforts and said, "It's really, really hard, most kids would be thinking about themselves, and I think she's really thinking about what can she do."
Clara's parents, Ben and Kristen De Groot, have helped by hauling gallons of glue and other ingredients to make slime varieties like grapefruit and ooey gooey bubble gum.
Mother Kristen De Groot remarked, "Even when she's feeling her worst she's like, 'I gotta make slime'!"
For Clara, slime equals smiles. She hopes to bring that joy to other children.
Clara also started making slime kits to help other kids in the oncology unit pass the time.
Her parents are proud of her mission, "The fact that she's able to think of other people through this stuff," said Ben.
Kristen summed it up, "She's just incredible, you know."
To buy the slime or donate to Clara's Mission CLICK HERE
