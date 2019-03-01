SOCIETY

Southwest Airlines steps in to help get bridesmaid's dress to Costa Rica

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines steps in to help get bridesmaid's dress

By
HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Southwest Airlines is being praised by a wedding party after coming to the rescue of a bridesmaid.

KTRK-TV reports, a Houston area bridesmaid went into a panic after realizing she had forgotten her bridesmaid's dress on the way to Costa Rica.

"Yesterday evening, I got a call from my friend, in a panic, saying that she had left her bridesmaid dress in Cypress at the alterations place," the bridesmaid friend Rachel Turner said.

The bridesmaid asked Turner to pick up the dress from the alteration shop and start calling package delivery companies.

"I asked about overnight shipping to Costa Rica, and they told me the earliest it could get there would be Monday," Turner said.

That option wasn't going to work because the wedding was on Saturday.

In panic, Turner sent a message out on social media asking if anyone heading to Costa Rica could act as a courier.

Southwest Airlines chimed in and said the company could deliver the dress to the right place.

After checking with customs officials in Costa Rica, the airline told Rachel to head to Hobby Airport with the dress.

"One of our core values is to do what is right with a customer, and we like to connect what is important to our customers," Southwest Airlines said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsweddingdressessouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
3-year-old girl puts boy in headlock after he asks her to marry him
From a life sentence to a life serving: Philly man's new reality
Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming this fall
Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Two storms head in for the weekend
Woman charged with dragging Delaware trooper with SUV
Temple on alert after students test positive for mumps
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Police: Kidnapping suspect arrested in Del., dead body recovered
Philly Flower Show has '60s vibe with 'Flower Power'
Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Show More
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Firefighters battle blaze at religious school in Blackwood
Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
From a life sentence to a life serving: Philly man's new reality
Eagles, Brandon Graham agree to 3-year deal
More News