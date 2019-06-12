Society

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

According to the base's Facebook page, the launch window is set to open at 7:17 a.m. and conditions are looking good.

Base officials say the visibility will be three to four miles with patchy fog. The temperature is expected to be anywhere from 52 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit.



The Falcon 9 will be carrying the RADARSAT Constellation Mission from Space Complex Launch-4.

RADARSAT is a Canadian remote sensing Earth Observation satellite overseen by the Canadian Space Agency.

Surrounding counties, including Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura, may hear at least one sonic boom during the launch.
