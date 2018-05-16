U.S. & WORLD

Special needs senior not allowed on high school football team

Special needs senior not allowed on high school football team. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 16, 2018. (WPVI)

The parents of a student with autism in North Carolina say they won't give up the fight to keep their son on the football field.

Noah Britton loves to play, and as a senior, right now he's on the team.

However, in the fall he'll be a fifth-year student, and the North Carolina Athletic Association says he's no longer eligible to continue playing.

His mom feels if he can keep studying, he should be able to keep playing, and that Noah is being cheated.

The family appealed the decision but were denied -- both times.

The school says it can't comment, but that all rules are uniform to all students, regardless of status.

