Special Olympics training takes place at New Castle County's Carousel Park

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --Some serious training is taking place at New Castle County's Carousel Park in Newark this week.
The Special Olympics USA Equestrian team is honing its skills for the next world games.
Special Olympics Equestrian Reyna Taylor is thrilled to be training for the World Games.
"It feels like I'm on cloud nine. Horses are my life," Taylor says.
Over 300 athletes from across the country are in Wilmington for Training Camp ahead of the big games in Abu Dhabi in March.
Therapeutic riding programs can improve a rider's physical and emotional well-being.
Special Olympics coach Sherri Mell is ready to watch the delegates shine.
"Watching them get what they get when they get on those podiums. Watching them with those medals. I can't wait," says Mell.
