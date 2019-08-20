State police seek horse donations from the community

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police is looking to add horses to its mounted patrol unit.
They're asking the community for horse donations.
State police horses are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security, and to patrol remote areas.
They also participate in parades, demonstrations and other community events.
Donated horses must be between the ages of five and 15.
Once retired, the horses are first offered back to their original owners.
