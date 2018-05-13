SOCIETY

Stoneleigh garden opens to public in Villanova

EMBED </>More Videos

Stoneleigh opens in Villanova. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on May 13, 2018. (WPVI)

By
VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden officially opened to the public this weekend.

The 42-acre former Haas Family estate in Villanova has been transformed into a sprawling garden for all to enjoy.

The property is now under the ownership of the conservation company Natural Lands.

Under direction and wishes of the Haas family, Stoneleigh is free to enjoy and home to 10,000 plants and 350 trees.

There's also plenty of architecture to admire.

A walking path, over a mile long, helps guide the way.

The staff is encouraging guests to take their time when going through.

"We'd like people to experience this place on their own terms and find their own personal satisfaction of beauty," staff member Ethan Kauffman said.

Stoneleigh is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc Communitypa. newsVillanova
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News