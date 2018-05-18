Stranger defends woman from body-shamer on airplane

A viral story that played out on an airplane had two layers of cruelty and kindness.A woman took to social media to thank a fellow passenger who stepped in after she was body-shamed."Hey babe, I can't believe this, I'm sitting next to a smelly fatty.""Can't even put the armrest down, I'm going to vomit. I'm stuck by this fatty."In large fonts -- people, including Savannah Phillips, were able to read these hurtful words.That's when Chase Irwin stepped in to help the mother of two who was brought to tears.He switched seats with the man behind the painful texts."He thanked me and said can I ask why. I said absolutely. I said because you're a heartless person and I read your text, and the girl next to you crying, she also read your text and you should take into consideration other people's feelings," said Irwin.Savannah says she wants the world to feel the impact of this kindness from a stranger.------