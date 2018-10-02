U.S. & WORLD

Strangers help vet with cancer raise money for his own funeral

Donations help vet pay for his funeral. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

A western Pennsylvania man's final wish came true thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Willie Davis has spent the past several weeks selling his possessions in yard sales in Johnstown. But he wasn't just clearing the clutter.

The navy veteran was raising money for his own funeral.

Davis was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Two men set up a GoFundMe account after hearing his story. It has since raised close to $60,000.

Davis says he is overwhelmed.

He plans to set up an ongoing foundation dedicated to paying the funeral expenses of veterans.

