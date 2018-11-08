Veterans Day is Sunday and a group of students in Bucks County got the chance Thursday morning to thank a group of veterans for their service first hand.With joy on their faces and gratitude in their hearts students from Calvary Christian School in Fairless Hills had a special assignment. They wanted veterans to know how very thankful they are."They risked their lives for us," said seventh-grader Anissa Spurlock.The students served breakfast donated from area restaurants and had the chance to talk to local veterans, who served in different times, in different branches of the military.Michael Matthews, a Navy man, was just 19 years old when he was deployed to Vietnam and the Philippines."I'll never forget walking down the pier and I was a little old thing," said Matthews. "The bag was bigger than me and I looked up at the ship."For Matthews and others here, their time in the military helped shape their lives. They welcome the opportunity to educate younger generations."If I can be just a little nugget to help them, it would really bless me," he said.In years past, the students have written letters to veterans, but this year they wanted to try something extra special and say thank you in person.------