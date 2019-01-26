SOCIETY

Students participate in chess marathon in University City

CHECKMATE: Hundreds of students are going head-to-head in chess matches this weekend!

350 students from Philadelphia will be putting their minds to work this weekend during a chess marathon.

It's called "Checkmate Violence", a program by PECO and After School Activities Partnerships that's now in its 12th year.

We heard the same motivation to get involved echoed by the organizers and the youngsters.

"It's really brain over brawn here, practicing problem solving skills, about pushing themselves. But it's also a community activity," says Justin Ennis, Executive Director of After School Activities Partnerships.

"I think the most rewarding part is outsmarting your opponent. But also interacting with your opponents as well," says Community Academy of Philadelphia student Michael Messina.

Winners from Saturday's matches will move on to represent Philadelphia in state and then, hopefully, national tournaments.

