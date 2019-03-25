Society

Student's promposal will warm your heart

Student's promposal will warm your heart. Watch the video in the player above.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida (WPVI) -- A high school student in Florida asked her best friend to prom by surprising him with a heartfelt "promposal."

Seventeen-year-old Kaylee Bean presented twenty-one-year-old ESE student, Richard, with a poster board that incorporated his love for recycling and involvement with the school's Recycling Program.

Her poster read: "Recycling is key, but what about going to Prom with me?"

According to Storyful, she was able to pull off the surprise with the help of Richard's teachers at JW Mitchell High School, in New Port Richey, Florida.
