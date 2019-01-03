SOCIETY

Study: More residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state in 2018

Study: More residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state in 2018.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --
A study found that New Jersey has the highest percentage of people leaving, to go live someplace else.

The 42nd annual National Movers Study is conducted by United Van Lines.

The study found the majority of people moving out of New Jersey were 55 or older... and moved for a job.

So where are people going?

Vermont had the highest percentage of inbound moves last year, followed by Oregon, Idaho and Nevada.

Following New Jersey on the highest percentage of outbound moves is Illinois, Connecticut, New York and Kansas.

The study showed that Americans continue to move west and south.

