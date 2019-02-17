U.S. & WORLD

Study: World's insect population is in peril

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: World's insect population is in peril. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

A new study finds that the world's insect population is in peril.

The report finds that more than 40-percent of insect species could be extinct in the next few decades.

Researchers from Australia and China say that the cause is the loss of habitat and pollution.

Bugs make up about 70-percent of all animal species in the world.

Their loss could have a potentially catastrophic effect on the planet.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldinsectbugsnature
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Unopened Super Mario Brothers game sells for $100k at auction
Manhole fires force evacuation of NYC theater complex
Police rescue woman from Florida home that caught fire
SUV goes airborne after hitting rockslide in Tennessee
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Police rescue woman from Florida home that caught fire
LiveConnections works to create the next generation of musicians
Philly accent one of the world's most studied
Students and parents celebrate Valentine's Day at Sweetheart Dance in Delaware County
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has 'shifted'
Multiple Center City streets temporarily shut down to accommodate equipment transportation
Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken
Man fatally shot in South Philadelphia
Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway
Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane
Fire crews battle fire at apartment building in Allentown
Woman's body discovered in trash can in Cedarbrook
Show More
At least 1 dead in crash in Upper Chichester Township
Firefighters battle house fire in West Mount Airy
Florida woman seeks justice after fiance killed in Philadelphia
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
3 children, 2 adults injured in Roosevelt Blvd. crash in Crescentville
More News