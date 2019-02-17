Study: World's insect population is in peril

A new study finds that the world's insect population is in peril.
The report finds that more than 40-percent of insect species could be extinct in the next few decades.
Researchers from Australia and China say that the cause is the loss of habitat and pollution.
Bugs make up about 70-percent of all animal species in the world.
Their loss could have a potentially catastrophic effect on the planet.
