Study: Young adults leaving New Jersey at an alarming rate

A new study found that young adults are leaving the Garden State at an alarming rate.

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association says there is an extremely high outmigration rate of young adults, ages 18 to 34.

The study shows between 2007 and 2017, New Jersey experienced a net loss of nearly 206,000 adults in that age range.

Nearly 60 percent was made up of college-age adults, ages 18 to 24.

Experts say outmigration hurts the future workforce, as well as taxpayers' investment in K through 12 education.
