Summer employment applications available in Camden for teens and adults

Summer job applications available in Camden for teens and adults.

City leaders in Camden announced seasonal job openings for both teens and adults on Wednesday.

Action News was at Camden City Hall where Mayor Moran, council members and the Department of Human Services spoke about the summer employment opportunities available.

The jobs vary from internships to temporary jobs.

Applicants must live in Camden and must be 14 years or older to apply.

For any person interested in applying, applications will be made available on the City website.

Applications can also be obtained from the Department of Human Services located at 1000 N. 6th Street Camden, NJ 08102 or by calling (856) 757-7285.
