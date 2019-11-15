Superhero window washers surprise young hospital patients

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Window washers really gave young patients something to "marvel" at near Allentown.Thor, Wolverine, Captain America and Spider-Man all paid a visit to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital on Thursday.The employees from Performance Services Inc., Harrisburg dressed as the superheroes putting big smiles on the children's faces.Plus, the windows were super clean!After all, who needs a squeegee when you have Wolverine's claws?