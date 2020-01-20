celebrity babies

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome baby boy: 'Our lives changed for the better'

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

By Danny Clemens
Ashley Graham is a mom!

The supermodel announced the birth of her son with filmmaker Justin Ervin Monday, writing on her Instagram story that their child was born on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18.

"At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time," she said in part. Graham did not reveal the child's name or post a photo of the newborn.

Graham and Ervin announed their pregnancy on Aug. 14, 2019, their ninth wedding anniversary.



Graham discussed her prengancy in this month's issue of Vogue, telling the magazine that she was due on Jan. 11, making the child "a Capricorn-just like his dad."

"I don't know anything about boys, so I'm so excited," she told Vogue.

Added Ervin: "She owed me a boy. What with all of this wonderful, divine, feminine energy she has around her 24/7, I want a little sidekick."

