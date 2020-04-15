feel good

Surprise car parade for Cherry Hill man's 103rd birthday

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We'd like to wish a very happy 103rd birthday to one man in South Jersey.

Gus Preno of Cherry Hill celebrated the huge milestone with friends and family, from a distance.

On Monday, everyone stood outside and sang happy birthday with lots of well wishes and signs.

Preno has survived two pandemics in his lifetime. He was born in 1917 just as the Spanish Flu was starting.

From all of us at Action News, happy birthday, Gus!
