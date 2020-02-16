Society

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai get married in surprise Bahamas wedding

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- SURPRISE! Famous Houston couple Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt have officially tied the knot.





The pair said their vows in a beautiful surprise wedding in the Bahamas Saturday.

Former teammate of Kealia, Amber Brooks, posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram, apparently showing their reception.



Fans had been speculating the couple was planning something big after a series of Instagram posts from the destination wedding's location.

Watt posted a photo of Ohai on Instagram with a series of heart-eyed emojis showing the soccer star working out in an outdoor gym Tuesday, sparking the initial fan theories.


One fan commented, "Is that a pre-wedding workout?"

Speculation continued after Watt posted photos of himself with his brothers in the tropical location.





Finally, Watt and Ohai really got fans talking after they both posted photos implying a happily ever after.

On Friday, Watt wrote, "My Valentine now and forever."



Ohai similarly posted a photo of her now-hubby captioned, "I love you forever."



The couple have been engaged since last May, but no wedding date was ever made public.

Watt spoke with 6abc sister station KTRK about the key to planning the perfect Texas-sized wedding.

"It's open bar for everybody," Watt said during last summer's Veteran Minicamp. "It's the only way to make a good wedding."

A few days after their engagement, Ohai described what she called the "perfect proposal" from Watt.

WATCH: JJ WATT and Kealia Ohai's surprise wedding
CONGRATS! The happy couple tied the knot in a surprise Bahamas ceremony on Valentine's weekend.



"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.
