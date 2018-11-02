A local company hosted a big block party to boost the spirits of a young girl who was the victim of a brutal case of bullying on a school bus.Touched by the story of 13-year-old Navaeh Robinson, Tri-State Gamerz surprised her at school with their Mobile Video Game Truck.Last week, Navaeh was attacked by another student on the bus. Her hair was burned with a lighter during the attack."It feels good because it's nice to know people care about you," Navaeh said. "And to find out it was for me, I was like, oh I feel special!"The owners of the mobile game company showed up at Samuel Gompers School in Wynnefield to put some smiles on the kids' faces - especially hers."We saw the story a couple of weeks ago, and it really touched our hearts," said Beth Brown of Tri-State Gamerz. "We knew we had to reach out somehow, some way to Navaeh to let her know, to send a message that, Tri-State Gamerz does not stand for bullying and as a community we're going to come together. And we just wanted to extend a kind gesture to her to let her know that she is loved and that she is a special little girl."Students from Navaeh's eighth grade class joined her for the special day.Her mom says Naveah is doing better, and after a few really rough days she's finally eager to head to school in the morning.Other local companies have also reached out to help her in this tough some - some even offering her a wig after she lost most of her hair in the attack.-----